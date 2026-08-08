Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla questioned the removal of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. He said officers who prevent crimes and foil alleged malicious plots should be rewarded, not penalised, and demanded a thorough inquiry.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday questioned the removal of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, saying officers who prevent crimes and foil alleged malicious plots should be rewarded rather than penalised.

Speaking to ANI here, Aujla said the transfer of a police commissioner comes under the government's jurisdiction and the Home Department has the authority to take such decisions. However, he said the action against youths allegedly involved in a plan to target the agitation at Jantar Mantar needed to be examined.

"The transfer of Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar falls within the government's jurisdiction; the Home Department has the authority to make such decisions. However, the underlying issue here concerns the youths who were apprehended," Aujla said.

He said Bhullar had disclosed that the youths had conducted reconnaissance and were allegedly planning to hurl petrol bombs at the site of the Gen Z-led agitation at Jantar Mantar. Aujla praised Bhullar for apprehending the youths and said the police action had helped prevent a possible untoward incident.

"It is commendable that he caught them, preventing any further untoward incidents. One wonders what grievance or problem the Aam Aadmi Party had that necessitated his transfer," he said.

The Congress MP said police officers who prevent potential crimes and uncover alleged plans to cause violence should be appreciated rather than penalised.

"Officers who perform well and apprehend such individuals, thereby preventing future crimes and exposing malicious plots, ought to be rewarded, not penalised. This matter warrants a thorough inquiry; the full details must be brought to light," Aujla said.

On Akali Dal-BJP Alliance Rumours

On Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aujla said political parties were free to decide their future course.

"Ultimately, every party decides its own path forward. Senior leaders, including the Home Minister and party chief who have visited Punjab, have stated that no alliance is on the cards. Whether they ally or not, the result is zero plus zero," he said.

Bhullar's Transfer and Political Reactions

Earlier on August 7, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Harmanbir Singh given the additional charge of the post.

According to an official order, Harmanbir Singh will hold the charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Bhullar has been directed to report to the DGP office until further orders.

The AAP government has not yet announced the reason behind Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal.

Reacting to Bhullar's transfer, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned the timing of the move.

In a post on X, Bittu said, "The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar's transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble Kejriwal?" (ANI)