A student delegation in Jharkhand has left for talks with the state government regarding their demands, including the cancellation of the JPSC PT exam. Protestors are hopeful for a productive dialogue with CM Hemant Soren to address the irregularities.

Student Delegation to Meet Govt Representatives

A designated delegation of the Student protestors in Jharkhand left for the Circuit House for dialogue with representatives of the Jharkhand Government regarding the demands of the aspirants. The protesters have been demanding the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

Meanwhile, a member of the student delegation that will meet the state government says, "We are fully confident that the government will both listen to us and heed our words. We are a team of eight people." Another member added, "We want Hemant Soren to alleviate our suffering. We want to initiate a productive dialogue with the government. We are hopeful that the meeting will be a success."

Earlier today, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto emphasised that the demands of the aspirants remain unchanged regardless of who sits across the negotiation table. "The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue at the Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn't have been necessary for us to go as well. It doesn't matter how many of us go to meet them. All of us have the same demands, which should be fulfilled," he said.

AISA Joins Protest, Announces March

Meanwhile, on Friday, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora joined the job aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations in the State. AISA, which was also part of the protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar, has announced a Vidhan Sabha march in Jharkhand today. JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, spearheading the agitation in the state, has said that the march has "nothing to do with them."

Protestors Detail Core Demands

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, leading the protest, has finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. (ANI)