An IAF Wing Commander has been arrested for being 'honey-trapped' by Pakistani intelligence. He allegedly leaked sensitive defence data and is booked under the Official Secrets Act. The officer was under surveillance and is now in judicial custody.

IAF Officer Arrested in Honey Trap Case

Indian Air Force officials said that a Wing Commander of the Force had been arrested for allegedly being "honey-trapped" through social media by Pakistani intelligence operatives. Officials say the officer was under active surveillance and has now been handed over to the law enforcement agencies. The Indian Air Force reaffirmed its zero tolerance for such offences under the Official Secrets Act.

IAF officials said, "He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies. Due to proactive measures, he was caught. The IAF has zero tolerance for such activities."

According to Delhi Police sources, the Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information and is currently in judicial custody. The officer has been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing classified information and confidential documents related to defence.

According to sources, the IAF officer allegedly fell victim to a honey trap orchestrated by Pakistani intelligence operatives. He is also accused of installing data-stealing software on a colleague's mobile phone in an alleged attempt to gain control of the device. The officer was arrested after the IAF intelligence wing shared specific inputs related to the case with Delhi Police, sources said. Further investigation is underway.

Similar Espionage Case Last Year

Last year, a resident of Alwar was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, police said. Rajasthan Police stated that a surveillance operation was being carried out post Operation Sindoor in the state.

During a surveillance operation in the cantonment area of Alwar, the activities of Mangat Singh were found to be suspicious. The accused was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation, police said. He was in touch with Pakistani handlers for the past two years through social media platforms, they added. (ANI)