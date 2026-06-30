Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Ramgarh Mahotsav-2026 closing ceremony in Surguja. He announced a ₹1 crore grant for the development of the historic region and visited the Sita Bengra site, vowing to preserve its cultural heritage.

CM Announces ₹1 Crore Grant for Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday attended the grand closing ceremony of the two-day 'Ramgarh Mahotsav-2026' in Surguja district, where he announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the development of the region. During his visit, the Chief Minister also visited the historic Sita Bengra site for the first time.

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Addressing the gathering, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "It is a great privilege to attend the closing ceremony of the 2-day Ramgarh Festival 2026 and to visit the historic Sita Bengra site for the very first time. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the region on this occasion." Emphasising the state government's commitment to preserving and developing the site, the CM added, "Today, we have announced a grant of Rs 1 crore; we have also stated that we will develop this area through proper planning."

About Ramgarh Mahotsav

Historical Significance and Organisation

Since 1973, the District Archaeological Association--in collaboration with the District Administration of Surguja--has been organising the grand Ramgarh Mahotsav annually on the first day of the month of Ashadh at Ramgarh, located within the Udaipur Development Block of Surguja District, according to the Divisional Commissioner Surguja official website.

Objectives: Fostering Research and Culture

Ramgarh is a site of immense significance from the perspectives of tourism, culture, and archaeology. During the Ramgarh Mahotsav, scholars, students, and educators specializing in history, archaeology, and culture--including distinguished experts from across the country--present research papers pertaining to the various historical and cultural landmarks of Ramgarh, such as the ancient theater, Jogimara, Sitabengra, the Ram Janaki Temple, and the very site where the great poet Kalidasa composed his masterpiece, Meghadutam, as per the website. The primary objectives of the Ramgarh Mahotsav are to ensure the widespread promotion of Ramgarh as a historical site, to foster research, to facilitate the publication of findings in academic journals and periodicals, and--alongside highlighting Ramgarh's historical significance--to promote local culture through performances of traditional folk dances such as Karma, Suga, and Saila.

A Unique Tradition

Uniquely, the Ramgarh Mahotsav--which has garnered global recognition--commences on its inaugural day with a ritualistic worship of the clouds performed by the local inhabitants. (ANI)