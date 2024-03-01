Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH)

In an incident that left Bengaluru shocked, at least five people were injured after a mysterious explosion rocked popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundanahalli on Friday.

In an incident that left Bengaluru shocked, at least five people were injured after a mysterious explosion rocked popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundanahalli on Friday. Police teams and fire brigade teams were rushed to the blast site and were analysing the after effects of the explosion.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of Rameshwaram Cafe following the blast. The cafe is a popular eatery in the city and is known to draw big crowds. Following the incident, the area was secured by the police and fire brigade teams and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

"We received a call of an explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe. We reached the spot, and analysed the situation," a Whitefield Fire Station official told ANI.

Police authorities have begun investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the cafe where the explosion took place.

Meanwhile, Bengalureans flooded X, formerly Twitter, to express their concern, with BJP MP PC Mohan stating, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya added, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast."

"Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," he added.