Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH)

    In an incident that left Bengaluru shocked, at least five people were injured after a mysterious explosion rocked popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundanahalli on Friday.

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Inside aftermath of explosion at Bengaluru eatery as probe continues (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    In an incident that left Bengaluru shocked, at least five people were injured after a mysterious explosion rocked popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundanahalli on Friday. Police teams and fire brigade teams were rushed to the blast site and were analysing the after effects of the explosion.

    Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of Rameshwaram Cafe following the blast. The cafe is a popular eatery in the city and is known to draw big crowds. Following the incident, the area was secured by the police and fire brigade teams and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

    "We received a call of an explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe. We reached the spot, and analysed the situation," a Whitefield Fire Station official told ANI.

    Police authorities have begun investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the cafe where the explosion took place.

    Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mysterious object found sparks social media buzz, investigation underway

    Meanwhile, Bengalureans flooded X, formerly Twitter, to express their concern, with BJP MP PC Mohan stating, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya added, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast."

    "Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," he added.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to owner, says case of clear bomb blast vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to owner, says case of clear bomb blast

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule anr

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule

    Maharashtra 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft AJR

    Maharashtra: 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run' snt

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run'

    Jharkhand PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects AJR

    Jharkhand: PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to owner, says case of clear bomb blast vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to owner, says case of clear bomb blast

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule anr

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule

    7 stress-reducing food items to feel better gcw eai

    7 stress-reducing food items to feel better

    cricket Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin osf

    Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding details: Is Ambanis-Merchant spending Rs 1000cr on THIS marriage? Read details RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding details: Is Ambanis-Merchant spending Rs 1000cr on THIS marriage?

    Recent Videos

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon