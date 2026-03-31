Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is confident of the NDA's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. His party will contest seats in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Keralam, and support the NDA-BJP elsewhere, he stated to ANI.

NDA will win in 5 states: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (Athawale) President Ramdas Athawale has exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections in all five States. "We have decided that we are contesting elections on 4 seats in Assam and we are considering contesting on 3 seats in Tamil Nadu, nominations are just starting there, and in Keralam we are contesting on 1 seat, on the remaining seats we will support NDA-BJP, and we are fully confident that an NDA government under BJP's leadership can come to power in 5 states," he stated to ANI.

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Athawale Welcomes Fuel Price Cut

Earlier on Friday, Athawale welcomed the government's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying that the decision will bring "relief" to the people. "The excise duty reduction will provide relief to the people. This decision is welcome. Prime Minister Modi's government works for the development of all and is concerned about all sections of society," Athawale told ANI.

Assembly Election Schedule

Meanwhile, the ECI announced the Assembly elections schedule on March 15 in four states--West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Keralam and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9.

The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Keralam, and June 15 in Puducherry.