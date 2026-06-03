BJP MP Ashok Bajpai claimed that factionalism in the Karnataka Congress would lead to suffering for the people. He stated that internal conflict between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar would make public welfare work impossible for the new government.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai claimed that "factionalism has grown a lot in the Congress" saying that the state will suffer as the government might not be able to manage public welfare schemes.

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Speaking to ANI, Bajpai said, "Because of this internal conflict within the Congress, the people of Karnataka will have to suffer. The internal politics within the Congress have come to the surface today, revealing how much discord exists, and because of this factionalism, public welfare work is impossible in Karnataka."

"The swearing-in ceremony is about to take place, but the situation is such that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have not yet reached an agreement, and therefore, cabinet expansion is not possible," he added. He further alleged that the internal differences within the Congress party would hamper governance and public welfare work in the state.

"There have been reports of a swearing-in with only a few ministers. I don't think the government will be able to carry out public welfare work because factionalism has grown so much that the Karnataka government is in the hands of God," he said.

Congress Clarifies Cabinet Formation Plan

Earlier today, Congress MLA TB Jayachandra said that the party's high command has finalised the schedule for ministers taking oath in the DK Shivakumar cabinet, with the first batch of ministers to take oath with Chief Minister Shivakumar, and the second batch of ministers to be inducted after June 18, after the Rajya Sabha elections are completed.

"The high command has finalised that DK Shivakumar will take over as the CM. I am told that the first batch of ministers is likely to take the oath with the Chief Minister. With the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections continuing until June 18, a second batch of cabinet formation is likely only after that. Then only there will be a full government," Jayachandra told ANI.

High-Profile Ceremony Planned

Shivakumar on Wednesday greeted a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event. (ANI)