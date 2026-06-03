CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar called the Karnataka govt a failure on all fronts, doubting a new CM will help. He also alleged the education system has collapsed under PM Modi's regime. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar greeted supporters before his swearing-in ceremony.

'Govt has failed on all fronts': CPI MP

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government has "failed on all fronts," while commenting on Congress leader DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as Chief Minister, and alleged that a change in leadership would not improve governance in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "It is an internal matter of the Congress party, but the government in Karnataka has failed on all fronts. Questioning the implementation of Congress's election promises, he said, "The Indira Guarantee was an attractive project by the Congress party during the election campaign. Where is the guarantee now? Even government employees are not getting proper salaries. I don't think that the change of captaincy will have any Questioning the implementation of Congress's election promises, he said, "The Indira Guarantee was an attractive project by the Congress party during the election campaign. Where is the guarantee now? Even government employees are not getting proper salaries. I don't think that the change of captaincy will have any positive outcome."

'Education system has collapsed'

On issues related to the education and examination system, Kumar further alleged that the system had "collapsed" and required urgent introspection. "The entire system has collapsed. The government should seriously introspect about its activities, NET, NEET and the CBSE examination. The whole examination system got derailed during PM Modi's regime. Lakhs of students and parents are under stress now," he added.

DK Shivakumar's Swearing-in Ceremony

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday greeted a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also arrived in Bengaluru to attend the ceremony. "Always the correct decisions are taken in our party. Though sometimes it takes time to make decisions. I am confident that both will work together to take the party forward," he told ANI. (ANI)