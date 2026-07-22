People from six villages in Ramanathapuram protested against a new liquor bar in the Pamban tourist area, citing safety concerns for women and children. They submitted a petition to the District Collector, who has promised to take action.

Villagers Protest New Liquor Bar

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): A large number of people from six villages have laid a siege to the Collector's office and submitted a petition alleging that the establishment of a private Manamazhi Mandram liquor bar in the Pamban tourist area will create an unsafe environment for women and children, which will lead to law and order problems.

The public has requested that the opening of a Manamazhi Mandram liquor bar in the Pamban Tharavaithopu area of Ramanathapuram district will increase law and order problems that will affect the livelihood of the public. Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district is known as a world-famous holy place. The Rameswaram island area is an area with many historical features. The court has banned the establishment of liquor shops so that it does not affect the spiritual tourists who come to this area.

Petition Submitted Citing Safety Concerns

In this situation, about 6 villagers from the area, who came to know that arrangements were being made to open a private Manamazhi Mandram liquor bar in the Pamban Tharavaithopu area, met Ramanathapuram District Collector Sivaguru Prabhakaran in person and submitted a petition.

In Pamban, Kunthukal Vivekananda Mani Mandapam. The area is historically significant. If a liquor shop is set up in this area, the livelihood of more than 6 villages, including Tharavaithopu, Akkala Math, Kunthukal, Muhammediyarpuram, Child Jesus Nagar, and Ayyan Thoppu, will be affected. An environment where women, children and students are not safe will be created, and law and order problems will increase, so the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector have vehemently demanded that a ban be imposed on the establishment of private Mannam Magizh Mandram and liquor bars in this area.

Collector Assures Action

District Collector Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that immediate action will be taken after considering the matter. (ANI)