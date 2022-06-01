Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram temple will be ‘Rashtra mandir’, says Yogi Adityanath after he lays foundation stone for 2nd stage

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the first carved stone of the 'Garbha Griha' at the foundation stone laying event. The sanctum sanctorum is projected to be finished by December 2023, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the temple's construction.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, set the foundation stone for Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha on Wednesday, pouring cement on the stones during the event. He took part in a 'Shila Pujan' ritual for the sanctum sanctorum's building. The function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the saints and Mahants of 90 temples connected with the Ram Mandir initiative.

    Yogi Adityanath, who came in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha,' would also dedicate Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple on the site. Ramarcha, Durga Saptashati, Rudrabhishek, Ram Raksha Stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama, Hanuman Chalisa, and Sunderkand are being recited in preparation for the construction of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the first carved stone of the 'Garbha Griha' at the foundation stone laying event. The sanctum sanctorum is projected to be finished by December 2023, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the temple's construction.

    "This temple will serve as a symbol of people's faith. It will be a 'Rashtra mandir,' and construction will begin immediately. The 500-year-old 'tadpan' (unease) of devotees will cease, and we shall establish a temple here," Adityanath added.

    He also released a book about the Ram Mandir temple building process and honoured the engineers involved. The primary structure of the temple will be built with sandstones from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

    Previously, Maurya stated that the first phase of the Ram temple building is complete, and that the second phase would begin when the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum is laid.

    "The building of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple began following the Supreme Court's judgement. After the first phase is completed, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of temple building," he stated. The minister went on to say that it was a "day of enormous gladness" for Lord Ram followers.

    Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, and building work has been progressing rapidly since then.

    The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (since retired), unanimously ruled on November 9, 2019, that the property in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid formerly stood belongs to Ram Lalla.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
