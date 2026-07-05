UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition amid the Ram Temple donation row, accusing parties like SP and Congress of 'attacking India's faith'. He said their divisive politics failed, so they are now targeting religious issues.

Amid the political row over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Opposition of "attacking India's faith," alleging that parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had shifted their focus to religious issues after failing in their politics of social division.

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Welfare Schemes Undermined Divisive Politics: CM

Addressing the 'Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan' at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Yogi said the BJP's "double-engine" government had ensured that welfare benefits reached every section of society without discrimination, weakening what he described as the "Opposition's politics of caste and class divisions".

"The 'double-engine' government is working tirelessly to deliver the benefits of state schemes without discrimination to every section of society... this is precisely what troubles these opposition parties: the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Their concern is that the very sections of society they used to divide along lines of caste and class have now been brought into the fold by the double-engine government through welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said.

Claiming that the Opposition's earlier political strategy had failed, Yogi alleged that it was now targeting matters of faith. "Seeing their divisive efforts fail, they are now resorting to attacking India's faith. That is why I call upon all of you: this is the time for us to be vigilant," he said.

His remarks come amid a political controversy over allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with leaders from the ruling BJP and Opposition exchanging sharp accusations over the issue. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had accused the Opposition of attempting to politicise the matter, while Opposition parties demanded an impartial probe into the allegations.

'Will Not Allow Anyone to Play with Faith': BJP

Speaking at the same event, BJP National President Nitin Nabin also criticised Opposition leaders over their remarks on the Ram Temple issue, alleging that those questioning the current discourse had previously questioned the existence of Lord Ram and the Ram Setu.

"Regarding Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, today, some people are raising questions about the discourse surrounding it... these are the same people who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram... They questioned the existence of the Ram Setu...," Nabin said.

He further asserted that the BJP would not allow anyone to "play" with the faith associated with the Ram Temple and said the party was prepared to make any sacrifice to protect it. (ANI)