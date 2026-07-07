HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh hit back at BJP over the Ram Temple donation row, stating Congress needs no 'faith certificate'. He alleged misappropriation of funds and demanded a probe into the matter supervised by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over the Ram Temple donation controversy, saying the Congress did not need a "certificate" from BJP leaders to prove its faith in Lord Ram and demanding a probe monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Singh made the remarks while speaking to ANI after offering prayers at the Ram Mandir in Shimla along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Cabinet colleagues and Congress leaders.

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'Don't Need BJP's Certificate on Faith'

Rejecting the BJP's criticism of the Congress over matters of faith, Singh said Lord Ram had always been revered by the party. "Why should we need a certificate from any BJP leader about whom we worship? Lord Shri Ram has always been our revered deity, remains our revered deity and will continue to be so," Singh said.

The minister also pointed out that it was a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh under the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh that had enacted the state's anti-conversion law. "If an anti-conversion law was brought in Himachal Pradesh, it was introduced by the Congress government led by the late Virbhadra Singh. We do not require anyone's certificate regarding our faith," he said.

Allegations of Misappropriation and Hypocrisy

Referring to the allegations of irregularities in donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singh described the issue as deeply disturbing. "Today, the way theft is alleged in the name of the Ram Temple, and the way crores of rupees meant for Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are alleged to have been misappropriated, what greater hypocrisy can there be? Those who said they would bring Lord Ram have themselves been accused of looting His temple. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this," he said.

Singh said the Congress would raise the issue across Himachal Pradesh and accused the BJP of practising double standards. "They chant Lord Ram's name but allegedly make arrangements for theft. Such double standards must be exposed, and such people need to be taught a lesson," he said.

The PWD Minister said the prayers and havan performed at the Ram Mandir were not a political exercise but reflected the Congress leadership's faith in Sanatan Dharma. "We perform havan regularly and have complete faith in Sanatan Dharma. But what has come to light in this case is shameful and has embarrassed all of us," he said.

Demand for Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

Singh further alleged that the controversy had arisen around the very issue on which the BJP had built its politics for three decades. "The BJP has practised politics over the Ram Temple issue for the last 30 years, and now allegations of theft are being levelled against leaders associated with the BJP, the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This is an extremely serious matter," he said.

Demanding an independent investigation, Singh said a probe supervised by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court was necessary. "Action should be taken under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court because the CBI and other investigative agencies are under the control of the government," he said. (ANI)