Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan attacked the Centre, alleging systemic corruption under PM Modi in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations. He claimed those involved have political blessings from the ruling BJP and accountability is unlikely.

Chavan alleges 'systemic corruption' under Modi government

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the ruling BJP, alleging systemic corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the alleged irregularities in donations linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Chavan alleged that corruption has become systemic under the Narendra Modi-led government and accused those who stole of "having political blessings", as all of them are connected to the ruling party.

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Speaking to ANI on the alleged embezzlement case, Chavan said, "Narendra Modi has established such a corrupt system in the country that there is theft and corruption everywhere. Those who are stealing have political blessings. I don't think anyone will be punished because everyone is politically connected...All of them are connected to the BJP." Chavan also referred to remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his criticism, while reiterating his charge that those involved in alleged stealing are politically connected to the BJP. He further alleged that accountability was unlikely in such cases, stating, "Rajnath Singh says that they are not UPA that someone would resign...So, nothing will happen. I think only the people of India will give a reply to this...Narendra Modi is responsible for this. A visible punishment must be given; if it doesn't happen, it means they are colluding."

Congress seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter, alleging that the "Chanda Chori" at the Ayodhya temple had "shaken the nation" and amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees. In a post on X, Venugopal said the alleged misappropriation of donations collected in the name of Lord Ram was not merely a financial scandal but an assault on the trust of devotees across the country. The massive Chanda Chori at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has shaken the nation. Crores of innocent devotees gave their hard-earned savings in the name of Lord Rama. He who is known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ has been misused and tarnished by those who claim to be the protectors of Hindu… pic.twitter.com/H2mUSo8Mwr — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 2, 2026

Legal action and ongoing investigation

Meanwhile, the Faizabad Bar Association has submitted a complaint to Ayodhya Police naming former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao, among others, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities. The Bar Association has also sought registration of a fresh FIR based on what it described as new facts in the case.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, while the Uttar Pradesh government extended the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 15 days to widen the scope of its probe. Police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)