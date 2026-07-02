Congress' KC Venugopal slammed the Centre and PM Modi over the Ram Mandir donation case, alleging the BJP is 'using God for political gain'. He demanded a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation, calling the ongoing SIT probe dishonest.

Venugopal Attacks Centre, Alleges 'Double Standards'

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Centre and PM Modi over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, asserting that the Prime Minister has a "moral responsibility" to act and alleging that the ruling party is displaying "double standards" on issues linked to faith. He escalated his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of "using God for political gain."

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Speaking to ANI on his letter to PM Modi over the alleged donations embezzlement case, Venugopal said, "PM has the moral responsibility to act upon this. One of the reasons he became the PM was the Ram Temple issue. The biggest theft happened and you are mum. This is clearly exposing the double standards of the BJP. They are using God for the sake of political advantage."

This comes after Venugopal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter, alleging that the "Chanda Chori" at the Ayodhya temple had "shaken the nation" and amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.

Calls for Impartial Inquiry, Slams SIT Probe

The senior Congress leader also questioned the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government, referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, and asserted that it cannot be conducted in an honest manner. "The Temple Trust has been nominated by the Union Government. Now the SIT is investigating; they cannot inquire into this in an honest manner. It is very clear that big fishes are out," he alleged.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Venugopal further said that criticising those who raise questions effectively amounts to shielding the accused. "After the theft, you are criticising those who are questioning the theft. That means you are justifying the people who have committed this theft. There should be an impartial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court. Let CBI inquire under the monitoring of the Supreme Court," he added.

The Congress leader reiterated his demand for a court-monitored CBI investigation to ensure impartiality in the matter.

Legal Actions and Investigation Status

Earlier in a post on X, Venugopal said the alleged misappropriation of donations collected in the name of Lord Ram was not merely a financial scandal but an assault on the trust of devotees across the country.

Meanwhile, the Faizabad Bar Association has submitted a complaint to Ayodhya Police naming former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao, among others, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities. The Bar Association has also sought registration of a fresh FIR based on what it described as new facts in the case.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, while the Uttar Pradesh government extended the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 15 days to widen the scope of its probe. Police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)