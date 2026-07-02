Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to nine deaths and extensive damage to public infrastructure estimated at ₹69.65 lakh. Multiple landslides and floods have blocked 49 roads and disrupted electricity and water supply across the state.

The southwest monsoon continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the weather-related death toll to nine, while severely disrupting road connectivity, electricity supply and drinking water systems across several districts.

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According to the latest State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) situation report, the cumulative damage to public infrastructure has been estimated at ₹69.65 lakh. The official bulletin stated that continuous rainfall between June 30 and July 2 triggered multiple incidents of landslides, flash floods and other rain-related hazards, resulting in 49 roads being blocked, 42 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) becoming non-functional, and 27 drinking water supply schemes being disrupted across the state.

Fatalities Across Districts

The SEOC report confirmed that nine people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon spell. Kangra district recorded the highest fatalities with three deaths, followed by Shimla with two deaths. Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Mandi reported one death each. Officials said the fatalities occurred due to drowning, electrocution, and accidental falls from rocks and trees amid adverse weather conditions.

In addition, two separate road accidents were also reported during the period, one each in Kangra and Mandi, underscoring the dangerous driving conditions prevailing in the hill state.

Widespread Infrastructure Damage

Road Connectivity Severely Hit

Heavy rainfall and landslides have significantly impacted road connectivity, with 49 roads remaining blocked as of 6:00 PM on July 2. Kullu district has been the worst affected, accounting for 30 blocked roads, including 13 in the Nirmand subdivision alone. Sirmaur reported eight blocked roads, Chamba seven, and Una two road closures. Authorities have been undertaking continuous debris clearance operations to restore vehicular movement on affected routes.

Electricity Supply Disrupted

The electricity distribution network has suffered considerable damage, with 42 Distribution Transformers remaining out of service. Sirmaur district reported the highest disruption, with 27 transformers affected in the Nahan subdivision. Chamba reported eight faulty transformers, while Mandi and Kullu reported three outages each, largely due to snapped high-tension lines and damage to underground cables. Power restoration teams have been deployed in the affected regions to expedite repair work.

Drinking Water Systems Affected

The monsoon has also impacted drinking water systems, with 27 Water Supply Schemes disrupted across the state. All affected schemes have been reported from Chamba district, where 24 schemes in Tissa subdivision and three in Chamba subdivision have been rendered non-functional. Restoration work is being carried out by the Jal Shakti Department on a priority basis.

Financial Losses and Restoration Efforts

As per the SEOC assessment, the total financial loss to public infrastructure has reached ₹69.65 lakh. Among districts, Lahaul and Spiti reported the most serious estimated damage at ₹24.10 lakh, followed by Kangra at ₹16 lakh and Shimla at ₹8.30 lakh. Remaining losses have been reported from other rain-affected districts.

The State Emergency Operations Centre said restoration and relief measures are being carried out on a war footing by the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department, district administrations, and concerned line departments. Officials are engaged in clearing landslide debris, restoring electricity supply, repairing damaged water systems, and reopening blocked roads, even as rainfall continues in several parts of the state.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall over parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, prompting authorities to advise residents and travellers to exercise caution, particularly in landslide-prone and flood-vulnerable areas. (ANI)