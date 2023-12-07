Ram Temple opening: Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani among 7,000 invitees

The Ram Mandir Trust has sent invitations to over 7,000 people, including 3,000 VIPs. Other invitees include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev, 4,000 seers, writers, journalists, scientists and prominent personalities from across the country.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Ram and Sita in popular TV serial 'Ramayana', are among the prominent personalities invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VIPs, have been invited by the Ram Mandir Trust. The families of kar sevaks killed in the police firing in Ayodhya will also be invited to the ceremony, the sources said. Among those invited are RSS president Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev, and 4,000 seers, authors, journalists, scientists, and other important citizens from around the country. Industrialists Mukesh Ambai, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani are among the VVIPs invited. VVIPs will get entry through bar code passes.

Saints, priests, shankaracharyas, religious leaders, former public workers, retired Army officers, attorneys, singers, and Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan winners are among those who have been invited.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, "We have also invited journalists who supported the Ram temple movement through their writings and reports. Without them, the struggle for Ram Temple could not have been successful."

"A link will be shared with the invitees before the ceremony. Once they register themselves, a bar code will be generated which will act as the entry pass," Sharma said.

The invitation letter, duly signed by Champat Rai, read: "You are aware that after a long drawn struggle, the construction of temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress, and on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, Monday, 22 January, 2024, the new idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum."