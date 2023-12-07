Bengaluru: Frustrated flyers create ruckus at airport after SpiceJet flight gets delayed for over 12 hours

Anger spilled over from furious passengers of a Spicejet flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday after their flight got delayed by 14.5 hours due to twin reasons - non-availability of critical equipment required for the flight to fly and the shift hours of the crew getting over.

Passengers were irritated and began questioning airline personnel about the unexpected delay and lack of communication. Passengers said that airline authorities were not sufficiently reacting to their complaints.

Some people took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to vent. Some went so far as to name civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Airports Authority of India.

SpiceJet has received criticism in the past for operational delays. Only a few days ago, there was a commotion at the Delhi airport as customers clashed with airline personnel over a seven-hour delay for a Patna-bound aircraft.