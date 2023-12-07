Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Frustrated flyers create ruckus at airport after SpiceJet flight gets delayed for over 12 hours

    Anger spilled over from furious passengers of a Spicejet flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday after their flight got delayed by 14.5 hours due to twin reasons - non-availability of critical equipment required for the flight to fly and the shift hours of the crew getting over.
     

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    After waiting more than 12 hours to board a SpiceJet aircraft to Mumbai, at least 250 passengers caused a commotion at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday. The flight was supposed to depart at 5 a.m., but passengers were unable to board even in the afternoon.

    After the customers lost their cool and got into a fight with airline personnel, accusing them of failing to make other arrangements for them despite repeated deadlines, chaos followed. According to the passengers, the airline stated there was a technical problem with the Mumbai-bound flight.

    According to reports, the passengers first received a message that the flight has been rescheduled to take off earlier than usual. After the passengers boarded the plane, they waited inside for two hours only to be asked to get down and return to boarding gate number 15 and were reportedly told that the flight has been rescheduled to 12 pm. Later, it was rescheduled to 3 pm and the flight was later scheduled to take off at 8.30 pm.

    Passengers were irritated and began questioning airline personnel about the unexpected delay and lack of communication. Passengers said that airline authorities were not sufficiently reacting to their complaints.

    Some people took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to vent. Some went so far as to name civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Airports Authority of India.

    SpiceJet has received criticism in the past for operational delays. Only a few days ago, there was a commotion at the Delhi airport as customers clashed with airline personnel over a seven-hour delay for a Patna-bound aircraft.

