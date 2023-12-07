Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today; Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to attend

    The swearing-in ceremonyof the new government will take place on December 7, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had said. The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium at 1.04 PM.
     

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister-elect Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath today following the party's historical victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. 

    The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) president Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend the 56-year-old leader's the swearing in event at Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium at 1:04 p.m. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are expected to attend the ceremony as well.

    In addition, INDIA alliance leaders MK Stalin, Omar Abdullah, D Raja and Derek O'Brien will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

    Though the Congress party has not made any public statements since taking power in Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recent Assembly elections, party insiders say at least 5-6 ministers would be sworn in today.

    Bhatti Vikramarka, who is projected to earn the revenue ministry, is one of the potential ministerial candidates to be sworn in.  Other leaders who are expected to get a ministerial berth include Seethakka, who may be getting panchayat and SC/ST welfare, Uttam Kumar, who is expected to get the Finance portfolio, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, and Thummala Nageswara Rao.

    The Congress leadership named Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the next Chief Minister of Telangana on Tuesday. He was the party's face in Telangana and is credited with the state's stunning triumph.

    Telangana, India’s youngest state, which was born out of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, went into polls on November 30 and results were declared on December 3 in which the grand old party secured 64 out of the total 119 seats.
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
