Haryana Minister Anil Vij hit back at the opposition over the Shri Ram temple offerings case, saying those crying foul never wanted the temple to be built. He recalled being jailed and injured for the Ram temple cause, accusing critics of mocking traditions.

Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij, giving a strong reply to the opposition regarding the Shri Ram temple offerings case. The Minister said that "the same people who are raising a hue and cry about the Ram temple offerings are the ones who did not want the Shri Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya."

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He said, "The real pain is for people like us who went to jail, were arrested, and were beaten by the police for the construction of the Ram temple! Because of this, I suffered a serious head injury and developed lumps on my head, for which I underwent surgery three years ago."

'Neither Yogi nor Modi will spare anyone'

During an interaction with Media Persons on Saturday, Energy Minister Anil Vij said that the "same people who are making noise about the Shri Ram temple offerings are the ones who did not want the Ram temple to be built. He said they lack even this much understanding".

"The Ram temple is in Uttar Pradesh, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is Yogi; Uttar Pradesh is in India, and India's Prime Minister is Narendra Modi. Neither Yogi nor Modi will spare anyone. And it is the theft of Lord Shri Ram -- Lord Ram was also 'stolen' earlier when Ravana abducted Mother Sita. After that, there was no one left in Ravana's house to light a lamp."

The Energy Minister said that they will be "punished by the court, punished by law, and Lord Shri Ram will certainly not spare them under any circumstances."

'The real pain is for us, they are making fun'

He said that the "people raising this noise never wanted the Ram temple to be built; they are not even truly troubled by it and are merely mocking and trying to ridicule Sanatan traditions."

Energy Minister Anil Vij also recalled the days when he was "beaten" by the police for the Ram temple cause. Anil Vij said that the "real pain is for people like them, who spent 19 days in jail, were arrested, and were beaten by police, due to which he suffered a serious head injury and developed lumps on his head, for which he underwent surgery at PGI three years ago".

"They are not in pain; they are just making fun of us," he said. (ANI)