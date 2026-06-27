TNCC Vice President SM Hidayathullah welcomed the appointment of Manickam Tagore as the new President of the TNPCC, stating that the state unit will revive under his leadership. He also commented on the MDMK's exit from the DMK alliance.

Manickam Tagore Appointed New TNPCC President

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), SM Hidayathullah, on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Member of Parliament B Manickam Tagore as the new President of the TNPCC, asserting that the state unit will "revive" under his leadership.

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Speaking to ANI, Hidayathullah stated that the change in leadership was expected and that the rank and file would abide by the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) decision. "Everybody knows that Selvaperunthagai was going to resign from the post. Now the new president, Manickam Tagore, has come as the President. He is also a senior MP and leader. So it is good for Congress; we welcome him. We always abide according to the high command's decision. It is a decision of the high command, so the Tamil Nadu Congress will revive under his presidency," Hidayathullah said.

'He is Our Man'

Highlighting Tagore's credentials, he added, "Moreover, this is the time for him to be the president, as he is very close to Tamil Nadu leaders as well as All India leaders. Apart from this, he continues as a Parliament member. So he is our man; he is from our native also."

On MDMK's Alliance Exit

Alongside, responding to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (MDMK) decision to withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Hidayathullah called it an internal matter of that party. "It is the decision of the MDMK and its founder, Vai Gopalaswamy (Vaiko), MP. He has been a long-time MP and has been associated with Anna, Kalaignar, and former CM Stalin. He has been floating this party for a long time, so it is his decision. I can't say anything on this," Hidayathullah remarked.

"Moreover, regarding TVK, he recently said they will support them during the election time. I don't know what he is going to do," the remarked.

Earlier today, the MDMK General Council passed a resolution to sever its nine-year-long ties with the DMK-led alliance, alleging that the bloc had lost its ideological foundations. The political realignment follows the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. (ANI)