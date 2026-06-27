Ketan Agarwal's family held a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad demanding justice for his alleged murder. His fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary are arrested. The family questions why she didn't reject the marriage earlier.

Ketan Agarwal's family members and society residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday held a candlelight march to pay tribute to him, whose alleged murder is currently under investigation, and demanded justice for him. The case, which is being probed as a murder, is currently under investigation. Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and are in police custody as the probe continues. Ketan Agarwal's parents, Rakhi Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, also participated in the march, with several people carrying placards demanding strict action against the accused.

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'Why didn't she just say no?': Family questions fiancée

Speaking to ANI, a family member questioned why Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal, had not objected to the marriage proposal earlier if she was unwilling to marry him. "When the other party, Siya Goyal's entire family, came regarding the wedding, they were told everything about Ketan; nothing was hidden from them. If she had any issues, why didn't she say so? She spent so much time with him--going out, dining together, doing everything--so why didn't she raise any objections then? Our only question is: if she didn't like our son, why didn't she just say 'no' on the very first day? We simply want justice for our child and our family; that is all we expect from the government," the family member said.

Parents demand death penalty

Meanwhile, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, appealed for justice and demanded the death penalty for those found guilty. "I have just one appeal. My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason--a reason that remains unknown to this day. My child was not at fault in any way. I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family; I never imagined I would lose my child instead. I appeal to everyone to ensure he gets justice and that his killers get the death sentence," he told reporters.

Expressing confidence in the investigation, he added, "I have full faith in the law and order system. I am completely satisfied with their efforts. I am grateful to everyone supporting me, and I hope you will continue to stand by me until the accused are punished."

Ketan's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, also demanded capital punishment for the accused. "I want justice for Ketan, and I want the death penalty for Siya. I am a mother, and Siya has a mother too; yet, I want the death penalty for Siya and for Chetan," she told reporters.

Details of the alleged murder

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues. (ANI)