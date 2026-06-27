Assam Rifles, in joint operations, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹5 crore in Tripura. Earlier, they seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds valued at ₹1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar, and narcotics worth ₹14.5 crore were seized in other parts of Assam.

Major Narcotics Bust in Tripura

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, achieved a significant success against narcotics trafficking by seizing a large consignment of Yaba tablets at General Area Mungiakami, Tripura. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team intercepted a vehicle. On noticing the forces, the driver fled, abandoning the vehicle in a densely populated civil area, according to the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 50,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of ₹5 crore. The recovered contraband and the seized vehicle have been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings. The successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Customs Department, towards curbing narcotics trafficking and ensuring peace and security in the region.

Previous Seizures in Assam

Earlier on June 21, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized 8,764 kg of poppy seeds worth approximately Rs 1.31 crore in Assam's Cachar district and apprehended two persons, officials said on Sunday.

According to the release, during the operation, the team caught a consignment of poppy seeds weighing 8764 kg worth Rs 1.31Cr being transported via Silchar Bypass Road late in the evening on 20 June 2026. The recovered poppy seeds have been handed over to DRI for further investigation. Two residents of Silchar have also been apprehended along with one truck and two mobile handsets.

Assam Rifles and DRI have been at the forefront of anti-contraband trafficking operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle contraband networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat contraband trafficking.

Crackdown in Sribhumi and Nagaon Districts

On June 18, in a series of successful operations, police recovered and seized narcotics worth 14.5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday. The crackdown also led to the arrest of seven persons. (ANI)