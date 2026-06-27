West Bengal Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the UCC bill will be introduced in the Assembly on June 29. BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee backed the move, citing the need to counter 'love jihad' and ensure national security.

UCC Bill to be Tabled on June 29

West Bengal Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay on Saturday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will be introduced in the state Assembly on June 29, asserting that the state will join the list of states that have enacted the law. Speaking on the issue of UCC, Chattopadhyay said the government had already outlined its position in its manifesto. "We had clearly stated our position on the UCC in our manifesto. On the 29th, we will introduce the UCC in the Bengal Legislative Assembly, pass it, and ensure Bengal joins the club of states that have enacted the UCC," he told ANI.

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BJP Backs Move, Cites 'Love Jihad' and National Security

BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee also backed the demand for UCC, saying it was necessary to address multiple issues in the state. "UCC is necessary; it is extremely important to enact laws in West Bengal to deal with both 'love jihad' and 'land jihad.' In the last 15 years, atrocities have taken place, and there has been a significant change in the demography of areas adjacent to the border. Many such incidents have occurred," Mukherjee told ANI.

She added that the legislation was linked to national security and ideological commitments. "This was a matter of national security, that's why people supported us. This law is very necessary. We believe in that policy for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee fought and sacrificed. There will be only one law. 'Love jihad' has a significant impact in Bengal's border areas... That's why this law is necessary," Mukherjee said.

Implementation to Follow Other States' Model

The remarks come amid heightened political activity over the proposed Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday stated that the UCC would be implemented in the state following the model adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, and said a committee has been constituted under a sitting inquiry authority to examine its implementation. He had also indicated that details of the proposed UCC framework would be presented in the Assembly, with the Bill aiming to establish a common civil law governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

UCC Status in Other States

In other states, Uttarakhand became the first to pass a UCC Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also indicated plans to introduce the Bill in the upcoming monsoon session. In Maharashtra, a committee headed by a retired High Court judge has been proposed to study UCC implementation before further action is taken. (ANI)