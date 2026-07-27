The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SC has directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks and associate a forensic auditor.

New SIT Formed for Probe, SC Orders Forensic Auditor

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the Court. Taking note of the State's submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed that a forensic auditor be associated with the SIT after the Solicitor General agreed to the Court's suggestion, observing that the probe concerns allegations of possible embezzlement of trust funds. The matter will now be taken up after two weeks.

The Court noted that the investigation had already commenced and that the addition of a forensic auditor was necessary in view of the nature of the allegations. "Since the nature of the investigation involves possible embezzlement of trust funds, the learned Solicitor General has agreed that a forensic auditor shall also be associated as a member of the SIT. We have been informed that the SIT has already taken charge and probe is on. We direct them to submit a status report within two weeks", it noted. During the hearing, Mehta submitted that the State had constituted the SIT in terms of the Court's earlier directions. He informed the Court that the investigation would be carried out by senior officers headed by the IGP along with a DIG, SP and ASP. He further submitted that the Uttar Pradesh government would appoint an independent person as well.

Court Assures Fair, Qualitative and Transparent Investigation

Representing the petitioners who sought a court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple, a counsel submitted that the probe should not stop at examining donation receipts but should ascertain whether the amounts reflected in those receipts had actually reached the Trust and where the money ultimately went. The Court responded that the SIT would have a broad mandate to investigate all aspects of the issue and clarified that the Court's immediate concern was to ensure a fair, qualitative and transparent investigation. "SIT will look into all aspects. They are bringing in senior officers. The entire report of the Trust must be assigned to the SIT" the Court said.

The Court also indicated that while systemic measures to improve transparency may be considered later, its present priority was on the investigation itself. "Remedial measures have to be taken. To ensure transparency we will issue directions. Our focus is qualitative investigation of this entire episode. All officers along with a forensic officer are there. We are not closing the matter. Won't monitor but assess", it said. When suggestions were made on the manner in which the probe should proceed, the Court declined to issue any directions at this stage. "We don't give suggestions. That we will consider at a later stage. The entire focus is on a speedy, quality, fair and transparent investigation", the CJI said. (ANI)