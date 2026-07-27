YSRCP spokesperson Gudapureddy Veerashekar Reddy demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment, calling for a CBI investigation supervised by a sitting High Court judge.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State spokesperson Gudapureddy Veerashekar Reddy demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him responsible for the Mega Defence Security Corps (DSC)-2025 irregularities, and called for a CBI investigation under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.

YSRCP Lists DSC-2025 Irregularities

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he said serious questions have arisen over the DSC recruitment process, including the question paper leak, disappearance of names from the merit list, deletion of candidate data, 1:1 certificate verification, Sports Quota recruitment and reservation implementation. He said the government must answer these questions transparently rather than remain silent.

Specific Cases and Unanswered Questions

Veerashekar Reddy questioned why SCERT outsourcing employee Naveen, who initially figured as the State first-rank candidate, disappeared from the revised merit list, why his DSC ID was blocked after certificate verification, and why he was later removed from service. He also questioned why candidates called for 1:1 certificate verification were denied appointments despite being declared eligible.

Probe Demanded into Sports Quota Appointments

He demanded a comprehensive probe into more than 400 Sports Quota appointments, questioning the policy changes that exempted candidates from the qualifying examination and the subsequent reversal of those rules after recruitment. He said complaints of financial transactions, irregular selection and denial of opportunities to genuine National-level sportspersons require an independent investigation.

Coalition Govt's Education Policies Under Fire

Veerashekar Reddy further criticised the coalition government for weakening public education by halting Nadu-Nedu works, deteriorating the quality of Gorumudda, rolling back reforms such as English medium, CBSE, IB curriculum, bilingual textbooks and student tablets, and allowing government school enrolment to decline by 5.56 lakh students in just two years. He said these failures, coupled with the Mega DSC controversy, have destroyed confidence in the education system.

He demanded that Nara Lokesh apologise to the people, resign as Education Minister and immediately order a CBI inquiry monitored by a sitting judge into the Mega DSC recruitment process. (ANI)