The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and ISB have launched an AI-powered 'Forest Intelligence' system. The initiative aims to build a Rs 22,600 crore green bio-economy, enhance climate resilience, and create sustainable rural livelihoods.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department (HPFD), in collaboration with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "Forest Intelligence" system aimed at transforming the state's forest resources into a sustainable green bio-economy estimated at Rs 22,600 crore while strengthening climate resilience and biodiversity conservation.

The initiative was launched with the release of the report, "Counting Green Wealth: Towards a Future-Ready People's Forest Economy in Himachal Pradesh," by Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant in the presence of Prof Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, BIPP-ISB, and Dr. Pushpendra Rana, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Harnessing AI for Sustainable Growth

The report proposes the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-resolution satellite imagery and field-level biodiversity data collected by frontline forest personnel to scientifically assess forest wealth, improve conservation planning and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities.

Rs 22,600 Crore Economic Potential

According to the report, the integrated AI platform has identified an economic potential of nearly Rs 22,600 crore across four major forest-based sectors. The largest opportunity lies in the sustainable utilisation of wild fruits and forest-based health products, with an estimated market potential of Rs 11,340 crore. The report also estimates a Rs 5,500-crore opportunity in converting dry pine needles into eco-coal and other bio-products, a move expected to reduce forest fire risks while generating nearly 50,000 days of local employment. In addition, the report projects a Rs 5,000-crore regulated khair timber sector and a ₹760-crore bamboo industry focused on sustainable construction materials, handicrafts and biofuel production.

Integrating Technology with Local Knowledge

Releasing the report, Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant said the initiative represents a major shift in forest governance by combining advanced technology with the knowledge of frontline forest staff. "For the first time, we have integrated the taxonomic expertise of frontline forest personnel with high-resolution satellite imagery and AI-based modelling. This provides a scientific basis to understand the true value of our forests as climate stabilisers while creating a People's Forest Economy that translates conservation into sustainable livelihoods for rural communities," Pant said.

Strengthening Disaster Preparedness

Pushpendra Rana, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, said the AI-enabled platform would also strengthen disaster preparedness by providing real-time forest and landscape mapping. "The integration of AI with satellite-based monitoring creates a dynamic climate defence system. It will improve disaster risk assessment, support climate adaptation and help convert challenges such as dry pine needle accumulation into valuable economic resources. The initiative can also strengthen Himachal Pradesh's eligibility for international climate finance," he said.

'Data-People-State' Model for Green Investment

Professor Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, BIPP-ISB, said the initiative adopts a "Data-People-State" model that recognises forest guards and frontline staff as key contributors to scientific data collection. He said the framework creates opportunities to monetise carbon and ecosystem services while attracting green investments into rural and forest-dependent communities.

Officials said the AI-driven Forest Intelligence system is expected to provide policymakers with accurate, real-time information for forest management, biodiversity conservation, wildfire mitigation and climate planning, while creating new income opportunities for local communities through sustainable utilisation of forest resources. The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards integrating technology, conservation and rural livelihoods to build a climate-resilient and sustainable forest economy in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)