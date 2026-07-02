A social activist has filed a complaint with the UP SIT against BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan, alleging financial irregularities and acquiring benami properties from donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT is probing the matter.

Deepak Patil, a social activist, on Thursday claimed that he has filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) against BJP's Aurad MLA Prabhu Chavan, alleging irregularities in the donations collected for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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Patil, a resident of Chondori village in Bidar district, filed the complaint against the BJP leader. The complainant accused Chavan, along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Gopalji and his associate Satish Naubade, of acquiring benami immovable properties.

SIT Probe and Further Complaints

In his complaint letter, Patil claimed that Chavan's assets "started to grow" after he, along with Gopalji, started to raise funds or donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This comes as the SIT is probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple.

While eight accused have been arrested and taken into custody, the members of the Faizabad Bar Association filed a police complaint earlier today, demanding an FIR against International Vice President of VHP and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, along with Trust member Anil Mishra and temple administration assistant Gopal Rao. Champat Rait and Anil Mishra have tendered resignations from their positions in the Trust.

Bar Association Demands FIR

Kalika Prasad Mishra, President of Faizabad Bar Association, said, "We have given a complaint to the police, which was received by them. In our complaint, we have named Champat Rai ji, Anil Mishra ji and Gopal Rao ji. The application is under the legal process of lodging the FIR in the Ram Janambhoomi police station. I am hopeful that the Bar Council of UP will support me."

The Bar Association is weighing other legal options, including approaching the High Court and the Supreme Court, if an FIR is not filed against Champat Rait, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal, Secretary of Bar Association, Ayodhya, said, "After receiving our complaint at the (Ram Janambhoomi) police station, we were given a small yellow ticket as acknowledgement. If an FIR is not registered, then we have many other options like the High Court and Supreme Court."

Investigation Updates

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the tenure of the SIT by 15 days to widen the scope of its probe.

Police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)