Former DMK MLA I Paranthamen has accused CM Vijay of being the 'number one culprit' in horse-trading, alleging he is acting on a script by the BJP. He termed the TVK government a 'horse-trading government' staging a drama to hide its failures.

Former DMK MLA I Paranthamen has launched a scathing attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, alleging a deeper political conspiracy, suggesting that the Centre was orchestrating the actions of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. "Those who once sold black-market tickets have now become ministers. After assuming office as ministers, they should not continue such practices. They must speak with evidence. Whenever I see Minister Nirmal Kumar, I am reminded of Kalaignar's dialogue: 'Control that palace dog; shut its mouth.' If people are resigning one after another, it is an assault being imposed on democracy. Vijay is merely acting out the script designed by the BJP," he said. Paranthamen further alleged that Chief Minister Vijay is the "number one culprit" in the horse-trading issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DMK accuses TVK of 'drama' and horse-trading

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK leader dismissed the allegations made by Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar as "fabricated lies" and a "drama" intended to malign the DMK's reputation. Paranthamen said, "The Vijay government, which is running a disastrous administration, is trying to shift the blame onto the DMK. Minister Nirmal Kumar has made fabricated allegations that the DMK was involved in horse-trading by spreading blatant lies. They are accusing the DMK of conspiring against this minority government. In reality, it is the TVK government that is engaging in horse-trading. They are staging a drama to create the impression that a former DMK minister is involved and that the DMK itself is engaged in horse-trading."

He further alleged that the Chief Minister had personally attempted to strike a deal with a specific faction of the AIADMK by bypassing its leadership. "Why did Chief Minister Vijay meet only one faction of the AIADMK? Why did he not meet Edappadi? Isn't that horse-trading? Vijay personally went and promised that he would give ten ministerial posts and positions in various boards to that AIADMK group. However, he backed away only because it could create legal complications. Now, one after another, people are resigning and joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," he added.

Paranthamen said, "Based on the complaint submitted by the DMK alleging horse-trading, Chief Minister Vijay is the number one accused. To cover up the failures and misdeeds of an administration lacking governance capability, they are placing such blame and making such allegations against the DMK."

Concerns over CM's security and police conduct

The former DMK MLA compared the current government to a "horse-trading government". He also raised serious concerns regarding the Chief Minister's security detail, alleging a breakdown in official protocol involving the state's top police officer. "Why was no FIR registered based on the complaint given by TTV Dhinakaran? They are using the police to make political statements. This is something that has never happened before. This is not the Vijay government; it is a horse-trading government. Even though the Chief Minister is under Z+ security cover, a private security arrangement has also been provided. This itself exposes lapses in the Chief Minister's security. A member of that private security team allegedly pushed aside the DGP and proceeded," he said.

"If no action is taken based on the complaint we have submitted, we will approach the High Court and pursue the matter through legal means," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)