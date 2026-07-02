Indian Railways recorded strong performance in June 2026 with a 4% rise in freight loading to 142.21 million tonnes and a 3% increase in earnings. Passenger traffic also saw steady growth, carrying 63.81 crore passengers during the month.

Indian Railways continued its strong operational performance during June 2026, registering steady growth in both freight transportation and passenger services. Higher freight loading, increased passenger traffic and continued augmentation of passenger services reflect Indian Railways' sustained efforts towards supporting economic growth, strengthening logistics and providing convenient travel options across the country.

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Strong Freight Performance

Indian Railways loaded 142.21 million tonnes of freight during June 2026, compared to 136.71 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 4 per cent. Freight earnings also recorded healthy growth, generating an additional revenue of about Rs 430 crore, an increase of 3 per cent over June 2025, a release said.

Several major commodities registered encouraging growth during the month. Fertilizer loading increased by 19.1 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 17.3 per cent, Iron Ore by 9.4 per cent, Domestic Coal by 4.9 per cent, Total Coal by 3.6 per cent, and Clinker by 7.2 per cent, reflecting sustained demand from core sectors of the economy.

Sustained Growth in Q1 FY 2026-27

The strong performance in June 2026 builds upon the sustained growth recorded during the first quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June). During the quarter, Indian Railways loaded 419.08 million tonnes of freight, compared to 413.05 million tonnes during the corresponding period of FY 2025-26.

The quarter also witnessed encouraging growth across several key commodity segments, with Iron Ore loading increasing by 7.44 per cent, Clinker by 6.54 per cent and Balance & Other Goods by 12.16 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Enhanced Coal Transportation

To meet the increased requirement of thermal power stations during the extended summer season, Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal transportation, supplying 7 per cent more coal to power plants during June 2026 compared with the corresponding month last year, thereby supporting uninterrupted power generation across the country.

Growth in Passenger Mobility

Passenger mobility also witnessed steady growth during June 2026. Indian Railways carried 63.81 crore passengers, compared to 62.37 crore passengers during the corresponding month last year, it said.

The Non-Suburban segment, covering short and long-distance travel, recorded a growth of 3.9 per cent, with passenger numbers increasing from 28.90 crore to 30.04 crore. The Suburban segment also registered positive growth of 0.9 per cent, increasing from 33.46 crore to 33.77 crore passengers.

Modernisation of Passenger Services

It added that Indian Railways continues to modernise passenger services with the expansion of premium train operations. The number of Vande Bharat services has increased to 164, including the recently introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Howrah and Kamakhya. The number of Amrit Bharat train services has reached 72, with four new services inaugurated during June 2026, further strengthening affordable and modern long-distance connectivity across the country.

The continued growth in freight loading and passenger traffic reflects Indian Railways' commitment to providing efficient logistics, reliable passenger services and modern railway infrastructure. Through sustained capacity augmentation, improved operational efficiency and customer-centric initiatives, Indian Railways remains committed to supporting India's economic growth while delivering safe, reliable and passenger-friendly transportation services across the nation. (ANI)