Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has appealed to farmers to avoid cultivating water-intensive crops until reservoir levels improve, citing a sharp decline in inflows and a potential drought situation warned by the central government.

Amid a sharp decline in inflows across major water bodies, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to farmers across the state to avoid cultivating water-intensive crops until reservoir levels improve.

Addressing a press conference here, Shivakumar said agricultural decisions must be aligned with monsoon progress and actual water availability in reservoirs. "This is a matter of serious concern. I appeal to farmers not to come under pressure to sow crops relying solely on reservoir water. If there is no water, we will not be able to release water for irrigation," the CM said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He added, "Therefore, farmers should make decisions based on the progress of the monsoon. Until the reservoirs are adequately filled, I urge them not to take decisions on raising water-intensive crops."

Drastic Decline in Reservoir Inflows

Highlighting the status of major reservoirs across the state, Shivakumar said inflows have dropped sharply, in some cases to zero. "At present, reservoirs such as Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti, Narayanpur and Vanivilas Sagar are recording zero inflow. There is absolutely no inflow into these reservoirs."

He further noted a significant decline in Cauvery basin reservoirs compared to last year. "Even in the Cauvery basin, the inflow has reduced drastically. Last year, Hemavathi had an inflow of 88 TMC, but today it has come down to 40 TMC. KRS had 100 TMC last year, whereas today it is at 22 TMC. Kabini had 79 TMC last year and is now at 26 TMC. Overall, reservoir inflows have fallen to nearly 20% of what they were."

Shivakumar said the situation remains dependent on rainfall in the coming weeks. "This is a major concern across the country. If we receive good rainfall during the rest of the season, we will certainly provide the required water for agriculture," he added.

He also referred to central advisories on possible drought-like conditions. "The Central Government has already cautioned us about the possibility of a severe drought across the country. The Prime Minister has also issued a similar warning," the CM said.

Precautionary Measures for Power Supply

Shivakumar said precautionary steps have been initiated, including fuel stock management and backup arrangements. "Regarding power supply, I have already directed the concerned departments to stock adequate coal and other essential resources in advance so that there is no shortage in case of an emergency. When I was the Power Minister, I had also set up a gas-based power facility in Bengaluru, and I have instructed officials to keep it ready for use if required. Necessary directions have been issued in this regard as well."

Government Objects to Parallel Power Distribution

Speaking on the issue of parallel power distribution, he noted that regulatory approval is pending and the government has formally placed its objections. "Regarding the parallel distribution of power, Tata has already submitted an application. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) is expected to take a final decision tomorrow (or very soon)," Shivakumar said.

"On behalf of the government, I have instructed all the ESCOMs to submit their objections in full. I have told them to clearly state that the government does not agree with the proposal," he added.

He added that the matter originated under the previous BJP government's policy framework. "During the previous BJP government's tenure, an opportunity was given to apply for such a licence. Based on that provision, the company has now submitted its application," the CM said.

"We have already conveyed the government's stand to all the ESCOMs. The final decision rests with the KERC, and I have left it to the Commission to decide. However, I have made the government's position clear, and the ESCOMs have been instructed to communicate that position in their responses to the application," he added.

Aerospace Park Project in Bengaluru

Shivakumar also spoke about the proposed Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, saying the government has identified land and approved funding for the project. "On Aerospace Park in Bangalore: We have identified a suitable location for this purpose because there is sufficient space available there. We intend to utilise it effectively by setting up facilities for aerospace, machinery, and complete repair and maintenance operations," the CM said.

"An Aerospace Park is already being developed adjacent to the airport. We have also approved ₹30 crore for the project and authorised the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to take up and execute the work," he added. (ANI)