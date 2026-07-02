A 26-year-old labourer went missing after being swept away in a flooded culvert in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The man, Mahesh Chauhan, was crossing the culvert on a motorcycle when the water level rose suddenly. SDERF has launched a search operation.

A 26-year-old labourer was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded culvert on a motorcycle following heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, and a search operation is underway to trace him, officials said on Thursday.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Ahirkhedi culvert under Bhanwarkuan police station limits when two persons, Mahesh Chauhan and Manish Chauhan, who work as labourers, were returning home from work. Both were riding separate motorcycles and while crossing the culvert, there was a sudden rise in the water level due to the strong flow in a drain. Manish managed to swim to safety after being swept away, but Mahesh went missing.

SDERF Launches Massive Search

A search operation is underway by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), with teams using boats and other rescue equipment to trace him in the drain and nearby Sirpur pond. SDERF, Sub-Inspector Rohan Raikwar told ANI, "Last night at around 8:30-9:00 pm, we received information from the Bhanwarkuan police station that two persons had been swept away in the drain. One of them managed to come out on his own, but the other was swept away. We searched the entire drain on foot and there is also a large pond, around 15 to 20 feet deep, which needs to be searched thoroughly. After that, our next search point will be Sirpur pond."

"Both individuals were crossing the culvert on two different motorcycles when the water level suddenly increased and they lost control. A truck passed through the culvert at the same time, which further increased the water flow, causing both of them to be swept into the drain. One person survived, while the search for Mahesh Chouhan is continuing. Our rescue operation has been underway for nearly 11 to 12 hours. We are using rubber boats, cameras and conducting deep searches in the water. The operation will continue until the body is found," he added.

Survivor Recounts Ordeal

Meanwhile, survivor Manish Chauhan said the two were returning after their work when the accident occurred at around 7:30 pm. "As we were crossing the drain, a dumper was coming from the opposite side. Mahesh Chouhan's motorcycle lost balance and slipped. He grabbed my motorcycle, and while trying to save him, I also jumped into the water. I tried to rescue him and we were carried nearly 100 to 150 feet by the current. But I began to run out of breath. He held onto me, but our hands slipped apart due to the strong current and he was swept away. I somehow managed to swim to safety. We were on two different bikes," Manish said.

Family Awaits News

Mahesh's brother, Golu Chauhan, said they were returning home from Chandan Nagar after work when the incident occurred. "My brother Mahesh Chauhan (26) was returning from work from Chandan Nagar and the incident happened near the Ahirkhedi drain due to the water flow. The rescue option is underway but he has not been found yet. The water flow was very strong and Manish also tried to save him, but he could not. SDRF personnel have been searching since last night, but he has not been found yet," Golu said. (ANI)