    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22

    Known for its vibrant casino scene, Goa boasts six offshore casinos and multiple onshore establishments. The offshore casino vessels are strategically anchored in the Mandovi river near the state capital, Panaji.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    In a gesture of reverence for the historic consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, all casinos in Goa will observe an eight-hour closure, starting from 8 am on Monday. This decision, made by the casino management, underscores the significance of the momentous event and aligns with the broader spirit of participation across various sectors.

    Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

    The decision to temporarily cease operations on Monday reflects a collective acknowledgment of the cultural and religious importance attached to the Ram temple consecration.

    Shrinivas Nayak, the director of the Majestic Pride group overseeing some of these casinos, highlighted the unanimity in the decision to close all casinos from 8 am to 4 pm. This temporal pause in casino activities echoes the broader sentiment of solidarity, with Nayak emphasizing the alignment of this decision with the widespread closure of businesses and the declaration of holidays for the Ayodhya event.

    Nayak also said that the rationale behind the casino closure, emphasizing that during this once-in-a-lifetime event, it is fitting for all businesses to join the collective observance. This decision reflects a harmonious approach as various sectors in Goa unite in honoring the consecration ceremony.

    In tandem with the casino closures, the Goa government has declared a holiday on Monday for all government, semi-government, and autonomous bodies. This synchronized effort further emphasizes the collective acknowledgment of the cultural and religious significance of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
