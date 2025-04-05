user
Samay Raina thanks Tony Kakkar amid India's Got Latent controversy: Full story explained

Samay Raina Thanks Tony Kakkar after India Got Latent controversy got viral on the internet involving famous influencers like Apoorva and ranveer allahbadia. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Apr 5, 2025

Samay Raina's Heartfelt Gratitude to Tony Kakkar

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina recently expressed his heartfelt thanks to singer Tony Kakkar amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his show, India's Got Latent. In a message featured in Tony Kakkar's latest track, "Shat Pratishat," Samay Raina shared his admiration for the singer's support and inspiration. This gesture has sparked conversations among fans and netizens alike.

Tony Kakkar's Musical Tribute

Tony Kakkar's song "Shat Pratishat" begins with a personal message from Samay Raina, where he thanks the singer for appearing on his show. Samay Raina's words highlighted the impact of Tony Kakkar's presence, calling it inspiring and uplifting. The song itself addresses critics and includes references to other controversies, adding layers of intrigue to the track.

The Bond Between Art and Support

Samay Raina's message emphasized the importance of established artists supporting emerging talents. He expressed his hope to one day extend similar encouragement to others, showcasing the camaraderie within the entertainment industry. This sentiment resonated with fans, who praised the mutual respect between the two artists.

Fan Reactions and Online Buzz

The collaboration and Samay Raina's message have generated significant buzz online. Fans have lauded Tony Kakkar for his sportsmanship and Samay Raina for his humility. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions about the song and its subtle nods to various controversies, including references to Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert.

A Positive Note Amid Controversy

Amid the challenges and controversies surrounding India's Got Latent, this exchange between Raina and Kakkar serves as a reminder of the power of gratitude and support. It highlights the positive connections that can emerge even in difficult times, leaving fans with a sense of hope and inspiration.

