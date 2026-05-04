Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar celebrated as BJP gained a majority lead in West Bengal assembly election trends, declaring 'Ram Rajya' had arrived. Workers distributed 'jhalmuri' as the party was leading on 191 seats, signalling a defeat for TMC.

Union Minister and former BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar on Monday joined the celebrations with the party's workers as the party gained a comfortable majority in assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "The trends show the formation of a BJP Government in the state. 'Ram Rajya' has arrived in West Bengal."

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The BJP workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and celebrated at the party office in Kolkata as the party leads on 191 seats as per the Election Commission trends at 2:30 pm. A worker said, "PM always goes among the common man. He had 'jhalmuri,' and it is Didi who felt 'jhal' (spicy). She had even humiliated the 'jhalmuri wala' and said that an SPG personnel was made to sit there. Common people of the state have given her a befitting reply." Trinamool Congress is headed for a defeat in the state, leading on only 96 seats.

'People's Government' to be Formed

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that a "people's government" will soon be formed, signalling the end of Trinamool Congress's (TMC) political dominance in the state. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya said, "...TMC's current political system has ended, and the people's government is going to be formed."

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

Meanwhile, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as the BJP gained a comfortable majority.

2021 Election Final Outcome

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.