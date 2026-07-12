Amid an embezzlement probe, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra stated a new CEO will be the administrative head to ensure transparency. The appointment process is underway, with eligibility criteria set for the post.

CEO to Head Management for Transparency

Amid the ongoing controversy and SIT investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, on Sunday clarified the role of the proposed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stating the position will serve as the administrative head of management.

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The move to appoint a CEO is being viewed as an attempt to professionalise the temple's operations and ensure greater transparency following reports of financial irregularities that led to an FIR and the arrest of eight individuals earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters, Misra explained that the CEO would operate under the direct supervision of the Trust. "As the name suggests, the Chief Executive Officer will be the head of management. They will work under the Trust and oversee the management tasks. It depends on the Trust as to what kind of delegation of power they give to the CEO. Based on that delegation, the CEO will manage their staff," Misra said. He added, "Whatever the Trust decides is their matter, but believe me, any changes in sub-committees will follow the bylaws."

Misra on Selection Process and Devotee Sentiment

However, Misra distanced himself from the selection process for the high-profile post, noting, "I don't know anything about who is being considered. I will never sit in that meeting. That is a three-member committee, and I am not a member of it."

Addressing reports that the ongoing legal and financial controversies have impacted the number of devotees visiting the shrine, Misra urged the media to report responsibly to curb misinformation. "This is exactly why I interact with you all--so that rumours do not spread. If you report the truth, rumours won't exist. Go and see for yourself; ask the devotees standing outside if they have any complaints about the arrangements, the prayers, or the Aarti. In the last few months, whenever I ask a devotee how they feel, the only answer I get is: 'It's the Lord's temple; where could it be better than this?' This is the sentiment there," he asserted.

Regarding the upcoming Trust meeting scheduled for July 22, Misra stated that he would decide on his participation after reviewing the agenda. "I will see what the subjects are. If the subjects are related to construction, I will definitely attend. You must understand that we are ex officio directors; we do not have the right to vote. We give our opinions on subjects related to our field. I will decide whether to attend after seeing the agenda," he added.

CEO Appointment Process and Eligibility

This comes after the committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir met in the national capital on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

According to sources, applicants must be graduates with a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with prior experience in temple management will be given preference. The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith. Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications. Once the applications are received, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection. The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure. The committee has also decided to appoint a Secretary to assist in carrying out the selection process smoothly. Efforts are underway to complete the appointment process within the next one month, sources said.

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Financial Irregularities

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13. The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. (ANI)