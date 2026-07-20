The UP SIT has filed a status report in the Supreme Court regarding the Ram Mandir donation theft. Eight have been arrested after CCTV showed staff hiding cash. Security lapses were cited as a cause. Cash, gold, and a vehicle were recovered.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government has filed its status report before the Supreme Court in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The status report was submitted in a sealed cover before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the apex court on Monday. So far, eight accused have been arrested in the case.

Investigators are now tracing the complete money trail to identify additional assets and beneficiaries. Police say further recoveries and significant disclosures are expected in the coming days as the investigation continues.

Probe Uncovers Security Lapses, Suspicious Activities

A Special Investigative Team, probing the Ram Mandir donation row, has stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash. The preliminary report points to lapses and says there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.

Cash Recoveries and Investigation Findings

The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4.

The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case.

Assets Recovered from Main Accused

In a major breakthrough in the Ram Temple donation theft case, police have recovered a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, gold jewellery, cash, and key financial documents during a late-night raid based on disclosures made by the main accused, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, during his 39-hour police remand. (ANI)