A court will hear the remand application for key accused Avinash Shukla in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to expand its probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 7-7.5 crore in donations.

The hearing for the Uttar Pradesh police's application demanding the remand of Avinash Shukla, one of the key accused in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple donation theft case, is scheduled to be held on Thursday. This comes amid the ongoing controversy regarding the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations. Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence.

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SIT Probe Extended

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

FIR and Investigation Details

The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

Accused in Custody, Trust Officials Resign

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. On June 29, an Ayodhya court remanded all the accused in the alleged donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody following an intensive investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations.

Earlier, former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy. Police have since recorded Champat Rai's statement, while statements of other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, may be recorded if required during the course of the investigation. (ANI)