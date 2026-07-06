AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi on the Ram Mandir 'theft and land scam', asking why those involved are protected. The exchange began after PM Modi praised BJP leader Nitin Nabin's 'simplicity' on social media platform X.

Kejriwal Questions PM Modi on Ram Mandir Scam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged irregularities in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, questioning why those purportedly involved in "theft and land scams" are being protected. His remarks came in response to a social media post by the Prime Minister, in which the latter praised BJP leader Nitin Nabin's "simplicity." Taking to social media platform X, the AAP supremo quoted the Prime Minister's post and wrote, "Thank you for providing information about Nitin ji. Prime Minister ji, the entire country wants to know why those involved in the theft at Shri Ram Mandir, the land scam, and siphoning off commissions in the construction are being protected. When will they receive strict punishment?"

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PM's Praise for BJP Leader Sparks Row

The political exchange began earlier in the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP leader Nitin Nabin's "simplicity and straightforwardness". PM Modi Nabin after an associate shared anecdotes of the leader's frugal student life.

Quoting a post by Nabin's childhood friend Piyush Padmakar, the PM said such values are a "matter of pride for every BJP worker". "This simplicity and straightforwardness is a matter of pride for every BJP worker. @NitinNabin," PM wrote on X.

Kejriwal's Earlier Jibe at Nabin

This came after Kejriwal on Sunday took a jibe at Nitin Nabin after the latter accused the opposition leaders of remaining silent over "insults" to Hindu deities. Hitting out at Nabin, Kejriwal posted on X, "Aap kaun hain (Who are you)?"

This came in reply to Nitin Nabin's address at BJP's Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan in Lucknow, where he said, "Today, I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal not to consider the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric."

Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

The Ram Mandir donation theft controversy has intensified after allegations surfaced that donations made were misused. The Opposition has demanded an independent investigation, while BJP leaders have accused them of politicising an issue linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.