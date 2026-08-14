The redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station by RLDA is 90% complete. The project aims to create a modern gateway for the region with improved passenger comfort, accessibility, and new features like an Air Concourse and upgraded platforms.

The redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station, being executed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is progressing rapidly, with approximately 90% of the works completed. Once complete, the redeveloped station will emerge as a unique, modern gateway to the Chandigarh-Panchkula region with significantly improved passenger comfort, accessibility and circulation.

Redevelopment Amidst Operations

As per the official statement of Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the project is being executed as a challenging brownfield redevelopment of a fully operational station, where major construction, shifting of utilities and passenger facilities are being undertaken while maintaining uninterrupted train operations. The temporary inconvenience being experienced during this final phase is part of this complex transition, and RLDA is making continuous efforts to minimise its impact on passengers.

Key Features of the Redeveloped Station

The statement further read that the redeveloped station will feature two modern G+3 station buildings, one each on the Chandigarh and Panchkula sides, connected through a massive 72-metre-wide central Air Concourse and two 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridges. A major architectural feature is the 180-metre-long Through Roof covering the Air Concourse and FOBs, providing extensive weather protection and giving the station a distinctive modern identity.

Platform and Accessibility Upgrades

As per the plan of RLDA, all six platforms are being upgraded with improved surfaces and new platform shelters. The station is also being equipped with 16 lifts and 8 escalators, providing convenient and barrier-free access for senior citizens, Divyangjan and passengers with luggage. Circulating areas, parking and drop-off/pick-up facilities on both Chandigarh and Panchkula sides are also being substantially upgraded for safer and more organised passenger and vehicular movement.

Final Phase and Temporary Inconvenience

It is also stated that the project has now entered its final and operationally challenging phase. For dismantling the old Foot Over Bridge, passenger movement has temporarily been diverted through the new station buildings and central portion of the Air Concourse, despite the adjacent areas work in progress for giving more convenience to the passengers. Balance roofing, sheeting, and drainage works of the Through Roof are also being completed simultaneously.

The inconvenience experienced during the recent rains is regretted and was primarily due to the ongoing roofing and drainage works. These are temporary construction-stage conditions and not representative of the facilities passengers will experience after completion. RLDA has accorded priority to completing the balance roofing, drainage and old FOB dismantling works at the earliest.

Manoj Garg, Vice Chairman of RLDA, said that we are aware of the inconvenience being faced by passengers during this final phase of redevelopment. Our teams are making their best efforts to complete the remaining works at the earliest while ensuring uninterrupted train operations and minimum inconvenience to passengers. This is a temporary phase of a major transformation, and the world-class infrastructure being created will serve passengers and the Chandigarh-Panchkula region for decades to come.

With nearly 90% of the work already completed, the transformation is now clearly visible. On completion, Chandigarh Railway Station will offer spacious station buildings, a large Air Concourse, extensive weather protection, modern platforms, lifts and escalators, improved accessibility and better parking and circulation facilities. The present inconvenience is temporary, but the world-class infrastructure being created will serve passengers for decades. RLDA remains committed to completing the balance works at the earliest while ensuring safety, uninterrupted railway operations and minimum inconvenience to passengers. (ANI)