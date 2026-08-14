A massive rescue operation is underway in Chamoli after a tunnel collapse trapped 22 workers. 12 have been rescued, 7 bodies recovered, and a search is on for 3 missing. Multiple agencies are at the spot, battling heavy rain and rising water.

A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a sudden disaster struck an under-construction tunnel. As heavy rain continues to lash the region, rescue teams are racing against time and rising water levels to save those still trapped inside. While many have been brought to safety, the incident has left families grieving and the administration on high alert.

12 have been rescued, seven bodies recovered, while three remain missing in the Chamoli tunnel collapse incident, said NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi on Friday. The incident occurred after a landslide-like event near the Birhi River sent a heavy surge of water and debris into the tunnel, trapping workers who were on duty, the NDRF team commander, Amrit Lal Meena, said.

Rescue Operations Underway Amidst Challenges

Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF teams are underway. Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate the remaining three people trapped inside the THDC tunnel. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, State Police, CISF, ITBP and the District Administration are present at the spot. However, continuous rainfall is making the rescue operation difficult, with the water level inside the tunnel also rising.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi said, "The accident occurred yesterday evening, following which various agencies, including the NDRF, launched immediate rescue operations. Of the 22 people involved, 12 have been rescued, and seven bodies have been recovered, while three remain missing."

Chamoli District Administration said that it is providing round-the-clock relief and rescue operations throughout the night. "19 out of 22 people trapped in the THDC tunnel have been rescued; search for 3 continues. All 6 individuals who went for rescue after the incident are also safe; reports of 7 deaths so far. Following the incident of debris and water filling the under-construction THDC tunnel, the district administration continues round-the-clock relief and rescue operations throughout the night," DM Chamoli wrote on X. The injured people were treated at the District Hospital in Gopeshwar.

Government Responds to Tragedy

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tunnel collapse at a hydroelectric project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and prayed for the safe rescue of those still trapped. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to the tunnel collapse at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and for the safe rescue of those who are still trapped," Rajnath Singh said in a post shared on X.

Inquiry Ordered, Compensation Announced

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tunnel accident in Chamoli and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the workers who died in the incident. Uttarakhand Chief Minister is monitoring the situation from the State Disaster Management Authority office in Dehradun and said that instructions have been issued to carry out rescue operations at war footing.

"Our topmost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, district administration, local police, Health Department, and Disaster Management are all on-site, and instructions have been issued to carry out operations on a war footing," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated. The Chief Minister said that he has spoken with the injured workers admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital, noting that their conditions are stable. Arrangements, including emergency heli-lifts and transfers to higher medical centres in Srinagar or Rishikesh, have been put on standby for those with more serious injuries. CM Dhami also shared that he has personally updated the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh regarding the safety and medical treatment of workers hailing from their respective states.

Survivors Recount Terrifying Ordeal

Workers rescued from the THDC tunnel in Chamoli's Pipalkoti described the terrifying moments after water and strong winds suddenly entered the tunnel, throwing several workers outside and leaving them struggling to escape. One of the rescued workers, Vabil Gude from Jharkhand, described the incident as terrifying and said it happened suddenly after water entered the area. "The scene was very terrifying, like... as if a wave of terror came from that direction. It happened so suddenly... anyway, because of the water, we moved forward here," Gude told ANI.

Another worker, Nister Bhengra, said water and wind came at high speed, throwing the workers outside. He said that after the water slowed down, they gradually made their way out and encountered an engineer along the way. "Water and wind came very fast. After that, we were all thrown outside. Then the water slowed down a bit. Then we gradually got out. No one came. Then on the way, there was an engineer. He came. There were 15-20 people," Bhengra said.

Prem Singh, another worker, said water entered with the force of a storm, leaving them unable to do anything. (ANI)