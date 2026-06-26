Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP after Champat Rai resigned from the Ram Mandir Trust over a donation scam. An FIR has been filed for financial misappropriation, and eight accused have been sent to judicial custody until June 29.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Donation Row

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party over the resignation of Champat Rai from the position of general secretary in Ram Mandir Trust as investigation continues in Ram Mandir donation row.

In a post on X, Yadav said that the mask of the "Danbhakto" (donation devotees) has finally come off because the Lord's divine power has worked its miracle.

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"The BJP's Lanka episode will unfold right in Ayodhya. After all, the mask of the 'donation devotees' has finally come off because the Lord's divine power has worked its miracle. Now, the glittering empire of Lanka built on the arrogance of BJP loyalists will also meet its end, and so will the 'Lord of Lanka.' For the BJP, the Amrit Kaal has turned into a dark age," he said.

Taking a dig at Rai's resignation, Akhilesh Yadav said the government's claim that no one had resigned under its rule had been dealt a major blow. "This government used to claim that no resignations happened under its rule. The public, hurt by the 'offering-donation-theft,' is now taking a dig, saying the BJP folks are claiming, "We said there'd be no 'resignation'--we didn't resign; we submitted a 'letter of renunciation," he said.

He claimed that this is just the first chapter opening up on the "dark deeds, misdeeds, and wrongdoings" of the "BJP loyalists and their cronies." "In this battle of divisions, their 'party, union, assembly, council, brigade, and trust gang' will now start exposing each other's secrets--before these folks can flee in all directions with their 'bags stuffed with stolen loot,' and the borders get sealed. This is just the beginning; now, along with the Care Fund, unregistered individuals will also have to account for their misdeeds," Yadav said. "The 'BJP gang' won't escape God's audit," he said.

The Samajwadi Party Chief further took a dig at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "NEET students are saying that since resignations have begun, go ahead and fix the 'Leak Lord' too," Akhilesh said.

Trustees Resign Taking Moral Responsibility

Earlier in the day, Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

FIR Lodged Over Financial Misappropriation

The arrest follows after the Police registered an FIR at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station over alleged large-scale financial misappropriation involving donation funds at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on June 25. The complaint was lodged by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy involving several employees engaged in the counting and management of offerings at the temple site. The complaint accuses the individuals of systemic theft, embezzlement, and planned misappropriation of funds donated by devotees.

Nine persons have been named as primary suspects in the case, along with several unidentified individuals. The named accused are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinu, and Ashutosh Tiwari.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested. KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29. (ANI)