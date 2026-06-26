The IMD has forecast intensified monsoon activity across Himachal Pradesh, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy showers expected until early next week. Residents and tourists are advised to remain vigilant due to potential hazards.

Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across Himachal Pradesh over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers across several districts until early next week.

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The IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, in its weather bulletin issued on Friday, said atmospheric conditions have become favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over the state during the next three to four days. Although only isolated light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Himachal during the past 24 hours, precipitation is expected to increase significantly.

Adding to the changing weather pattern, the hill town of Shimla received fresh rainfall on Friday afternoon, bringing relief from warm conditions and signalling the strengthening of monsoon activity in the region.

Meteorological Influences

According to the IMD, the current weather is being influenced by a persistent western disturbance, upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Punjab and adjoining Pakistan, and a seasonal trough extending from Rajasthan to Odisha. The combined impact of these systems is expected to trigger widespread rain across the hill state.

Forecast and District Alerts

The department has forecast light to moderate rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and snowfall over higher reaches, through June 30. Rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread during the latter part of the forecast period, with isolated locations expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts throughout the week. Similar weather conditions are expected over parts of Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan on selected days.

Meanwhile, the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are expected to witness sustained strong winds of 30-40 kmph from June 26 to July 2.

Temperature Outlook

The IMD said temperatures across the state have remained largely unchanged and are expected to stay stable over the next four to five days. During the past 24 hours, Kukumseri recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Una registered the highest maximum temperature at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD Advisory

The weather office has advised residents and tourists to remain vigilant and keep track of the latest forecasts, particularly in vulnerable mid and high-hill areas where heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds could disrupt travel and trigger localised hazards. (ANI)