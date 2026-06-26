DRI busted a major gold smuggling syndicate, seizing 15 kg gold and 45 kg silver valued at Rs 23 crore in operations across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other cities. A total of 15 individuals, including airport staff, have been arrested.

Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Mumbai

In a major crackdown against the smuggling of foreign-origin gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully unearthed and dismantled a highly organised gold smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai Airport. As per the official release, in this operation, DRI detected and busted a gold melting facility that was being used for melting foreign-origin smuggled gold. A total of nine persons involved across the entire smuggling chain, including the airport staff, her handler, three intermediaries, the melting facility operator, and three persons engaged in the melting process, have been arrested. Further, about 6 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold recovered at the spot has been seized. This case underscores the evolving sophistication of organised gold smuggling syndicates, which increasingly exploit insider access at airports and employ layered distribution networks to evade detection.

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Gold Seized in Bengaluru Operation

In another operation at Bengaluru, DRI seized 1.8 kg of 24 KT gold in paste form ingeniously concealed within the layers of garments of an international passenger. Subsequent follow-up search at his residential premises led to seizure of around 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, 45 kg of silver, and Indian & foreign currencies. The person was arrested.

Further Operations Across India

Earlier this week, DRI conducted a series of operations at other airports, railway stations and land customs stations at Hyderabad, Rajkot, Calicut, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati and Petrapole, leading to the cumulative seizure of another 6 kg foreign-origin smuggled gold. Five people have been arrested in these operations.

Overall Seizures and Arrests

Overall, with the busting of the gold smuggling syndicate, these operations resulted in the seizure of about 15 kg of gold, 45 kg of silver, valued at around Rs 23 crore, and the arrest of 15 persons.