The Ayodhya Sant Mandal has fully supported Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, urging the Trust not to accept his resignation amid the donation theft controversy. The SIT probe has been extended by 15 days.

Sant Mandal Backs Champat Rai

The Ayodhya Sant Mandal has extended its full support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, urging the Trust not to accept his resignation amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At a press conference on Friday, the saints said they have known Champat Rai for many years and have complete faith in his integrity and conduct. They described him as a dedicated and honest individual, asserting that allegations being circulated in sections of the media are baseless and without evidence.

The Sant Mandal noted that Champat Rai himself had requested an SIT probe into the matter, calling it a reflection of his commitment to transparency and justice. The saints also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government's prompt decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations.

They said that despite facing continuous criticism and allegations in the media, Champat Rai has maintained silence and dignity. The saints assured him of their blessings and full support, while praising his patience during the controversy. The Sant Mandal also sought clarification from Trust member Govind Dev Giri, asking why concerns were not raised earlier. They demanded an explanation regarding the decision.

Investigation Intensifies

On the other hand, the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is scheduled for July 6. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

Accused Under Interrogation

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe in the Ram Mandir alleged donation embezzlement case and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are present at the interrogation.

Avinash Shukla, who was associated with the counting of Ram temple offerings, was presented in the Ayodhya court on Thursday and sent on 24-hour police remand.

Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence.

The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees. (ANI)