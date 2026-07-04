The IMD has issued a Red alert for several Odisha districts including Sambalpur and Boudh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Landslides are possible.

Odisha on Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rain

Under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal, Odisha is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The IMD has issued a Red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall for districts including Sambalpur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur (Sonepur), and Angul area of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely across several parts of the state over the next 48 hours.

The intense rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly regions and urban flash floods in low-lying areas of several districts. Residents have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea from July 4 to July 6 due to rough to very rough sea conditions over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal waters.

The IMD has also issued Local Cautionary Signal (LCS)-III for Odisha ports, warning port authorities and maritime operators to take necessary precautions in view of the adverse weather conditions.

IMD Explains Meteorological Conditions

Earlier, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty informed that a low-pressure area was likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area around July 3 and due to which rainfall activity was expected for the state.

"As of today, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh, extending between 1.5 to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level and tilting southwestward with respect to height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area around 3 July and due to which we are expecting rainfall activity for the state as a whole," she said.

She also mentioned that widespread rainfall is expected across Odisha from 1 July to 6 July. "From 1 July to 6 July, widespread rainfall is expected across Odisha... An orange alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur on 1 July and from 3 July onward due to expected heavy rainfall. The state has received 110 mm of rainfall against a normal of 209.3 mm, resulting in a 47% deficit... Farmers are advised to proceed with farming activities as good rainfall is expected in the coming week," she said.

Yellow Alert Issued for Puri

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Puri, forecasting heavy rainfall in the district on Saturday and Sunday as a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

According to the IMD, yesterday's low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 am IST on Saturday. (ANI)