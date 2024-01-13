Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22

    Stringent measures are in place to prevent illicit liquor storage and transportation. An investigative team monitors suspicious locations and vehicles, with district offices and flying squads instructed to curb illegal liquor activities.

    As the nation prepares for the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, several states have chosen to observe a 'dry day' by prohibiting the sale of alcohol and meat.

    1. Uttar Pradesh:

    The Uttar Pradesh excise department, anticipating the ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has mandated the closure of all liquor shops on January 22. The notice emphasizes compliance without any entitlement to compensation or claims for closure by licensees.

    2. Assam:

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially declared January 22 as a 'dry day' in the state, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman. The decision was part of the Assam Cabinet meeting, which also approved a new scheme supporting rural women entrepreneurs.

    3. Uttarakhand:

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed district magistrates to declare January 22 as a dry day in Uttarakhand. Emphasizing arrangements for prasad distribution in major temples and Gurudwaras, he encourages the inclusion of Uttarakhand's millets in the prasad to benefit the underprivileged.

    4. Chhattisgarh:

    Chhattisgarh has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22, with directives from the Excise Department for the strict implementation of this decision. All liquor establishments, including country liquor and foreign liquor shops, restaurant bars, hotel bars, and clubs, will remain closed on this day.

