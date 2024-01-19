Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram mandir: German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge (Watch)

    The post, shared on January 18, has quickly gained traction, amassing nearly two lakh views and close to 10,000 likes. Several social media users have applauded Spittmann's talent and the evident harmony between India and Germany showcased in her heartfelt performance.

    In a heartwarming tribute to the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann captivated the internet with her soulful rendition of the devotional song "Ram Aayenge." The viral video showcases Spittmann's impressive Hindi pronunciation and has garnered widespread praise, emphasizing the cross-cultural bond between India and Germany.

    Her rendition, marked by a perfect Hindi accent and emotive modulation, has resonated with viewers, eliciting comments like "amazing," "beautiful," and expressions of admiration for the seamless cultural connection.

    In a separate instance reflecting devotion to the Ram Mandir, a man from Hyderabad garnered attention by creating a replica of the temple mounted on a car. Crafted by Sudha Car Museum, the mobile temple aims to bring the spirit of Ayodhya to people's doorsteps as it travels to various villages.

