    Expectant parents adjust due dates for 'Muhurat Deliveries' linked to Ayodhya's Ram temple celebration

    The Mishras, adhering to astrological preferences, aim for delivery during the "Abhijit muhurat" between 11:45 am and 12:45 pm, coinciding with the Ram temple consecration.

    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    As the date of the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram temple approaches on January 22, expectant parents across India are seeking "muhurat deliveries" to coincide with this auspicious event. Couples, including Bharti and Anoop Mishra from Kanpur, are adjusting due dates based on astrological predictions that babies born on this day will possess qualities associated with "Maryada Purushottam."

    Bharti's original due date of February 7 has been moved forward to align with the Ayodhya ceremony, driven by beliefs in prosperity and a healthy life for their child born on January 22.

    Hospitals nationwide are witnessing a surge in requests for scheduled Caesarean-sections on January 22, leading to ethical and medical considerations. Dr Niranjan Chavan, president of Mumbai Obstetrics and Gynaecologist Society, acknowledged the trend but emphasized that the association does not encourage "muhurat deliveries."

    The Mishras, adhering to astrological preferences, aim for delivery during the "Abhijit muhurat" between 11:45 am and 12:45 pm, coinciding with the Ram temple consecration.

    Dr Seema Dwivedi in Kanpur reported scheduling 35 deliveries for that day, nearly double the daily average. However, doctors face the challenge of balancing these requests with medical considerations. While some, like Dr Cherry Shah, accommodate such requests, others disapprove. Dr Yashodhara Pradeep criticized the practice, emphasizing that destiny determines birth, and meddling with it is unfair.

    Not all doctors endorse this trend, highlighting the importance of medical recommendations over astrological considerations. Dr Sonal Kumta emphasized making delivery decisions based on medical indications rather than astrology. Despite the popularity of this trend, some expectant parents, like Naina Agarwal in Mumbai, defer to their doctor's advice, prioritizing a safe delivery over astrological considerations.

