AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked the UP BJP over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging funds were used to buy MLAs. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the government. An FIR has been filed and two trust members have resigned.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Uttar Pradesh (BJP) over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "If an interrogation had to take place, why wasn't it conducted with those 'donation thieves' who were caught? Because during questioning, they would have revealed that a portion of these funds went to Delhi or Nagpur, or was used to buy MLAs and MPs, and all the details would have come to light," Singh alleged. The AAP leader further said, "Reports indicate that theft occurred 70 times in 40 days. Why is there no transparency on where this money is being siphoned off?" he questioned.

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at UP govt

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying that for some, "donation comes before the nation."

Taking a dig at the state government, the former Chief Minister also questioned how the alleged irregularities went unnoticed despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's frequent visits to Ayodhya. "For those who put donation first, not nation... the Chief Minister, who was setting a world record for visiting Ayodhya, still didn't get this information even after going there. That's why the proverb was made--'darkness under the lamp' (Chirag tale andhera). How many times has he gone, and yet he has no news of this... It is about the accountability of the government," Yadav told reporters.

FIR Filed, Trust Members Resign

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.