A 26-year-old man in Faridabad allegedly murdered his six-month-pregnant wife after a domestic dispute. The accused, Amit Gupta, reportedly drowned her in a bucket of water and is now absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

A 26-year-old man allegedly murdered his six-month-pregnant wife by repeatedly dunking her head into a bucket filled with water after assaulting her following a domestic dispute in Haryana's Faridabad, the deceased's family member said on Sunday.

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The incident took place in Panchsheel Colony Part-2 under the jurisdiction of Palla Police Station. The accused, identified as Amit Gupta, is absconding, and efforts are being made to trace him. The deceased, identified as Neha Kumari, was from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and had married Amit Gupta, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, on April 30 in 2025. The couple had been living in a rented house in Panchsheel Colony after their marriage.

Family Alleges Brutal Assault, Dowry Harassment

According to the deceased's family, the couple got into an argument on Wednesday morning over a trivial issue, following which Amit allegedly assaulted Neha. Family members alleged that he first attempted to strangulate her using her chunni (scarf) before repeatedly forcing her head into a bucket of water, resulting in her death.

Neha's brother-in-law said he had arranged the rented accommodation for the couple and that they had performed a housewarming ceremony there just a month ago. He further alleged that Amit frequently quarrelled with Neha over minor issues and had been demanding dowry. He said Neha, who was six months pregnant, was looking forward to the birth of her child.

According to family members, after the alleged murder, Amit called his uncle, who lives in Alipur village near the Badarpur border, and informed him over the phone that he had killed his wife, asking him to decide what should be done next. He then fled the house. The family said they had repeatedly tried calling Neha since morning, but when she did not answer, they later received information about her murder. On reaching the house, they found her lying dead.

Police Investigation Underway

A police spokesperson said they received information about the incident from the deceased's relatives. Speaking to ANI on the incident, Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, "A police team reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The body was taken into possession and sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Crime Branch and forensic teams were also called to the scene, and evidence has been collected."

Husband is Prime Suspect

Singh informed that an FIR will be registered based on the deceased's relatives' complaint, following which further legal action will be taken. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the husband may have committed the murder. We are examining all aspects of the case. Continuous raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. The deceased's relatives have been informed, and after they arrive, an FIR will be registered based on their complaint, following which further legal action will be taken," he added.

The official added that searches are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. Further investigation is still underway.